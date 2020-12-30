Annual Roundup: The best savings products we reviewed this year

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public.
It's no secret that interest rates on savings accounts have dropped substantially this year. The economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic caused the Federal Reserve, and in turn banks, to lower their rates to make it cheaper to borrow money and spur investing.
Yet, experts and personal finance gurus will agree that one big takeaway from this year is the importance of having some sort of savings — no matter how much you earn in interest. A savings account can come in handy when you have to cover an unexpected expense (like medical bills) or you find yourself in a financial bind (like losing your job). Not only can can a savings account be used as your emergency fund, but it's also a tool that can help you save for both your short- and long-term goals, such as buying a new car or funding a first-time mortgage.
Opening a savings account is a smart first step to take in your financial journey. And, if you already have one, consider the other savings products out there that offer higher interest rates than the traditional savings, as well as other benefits or perks.
Below is a roundup of the best savings accounts we reviewed this year across these five categories:
0.01%, with option to increase if a Preferred Rewards member
$100 to open
$8 per month, with options to waive. New account holders get the first six months with no monthly fees
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle
$10 when you make over 6 withdrawals in a month
Overdraft protection when you link your savings account to your checking account
Yes
Yes, if have a Bank of America checking account
0.01%
$25 to open
$5 per month, with options to waive
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle
Each withdrawal over the 6 per month limit will be assessed
Overdraft protection when you link your savings account to your checking account
Yes
Yes, if have a Wells Fargo checking account
0.01%, with option to increase up to 0.05%
$0
$25 per month, with options to waive
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle
$5 when you make over 6 withdrawals in a month
N/A
Yes
Yes, if have a Chase checking account
0.01%
$25 to open
$4 per month, with options to waive
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle
N/A
Overdraft protection when you link your savings account to your checking account
Yes
Yes, if have a U.S. Bank checking account
N/A
Varies depending on Virtual Wallet account
Ranges from $7 to $25 depending on Virtual Wallet account, with options to waive
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle
N/A
Overdraft protection offered by your Reserve and Growth accounts
Yes
Yes, if have a PNC Bank checking account
0.50%
None to open; $1 to earn interest
None
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
None
N/A
No
No
0.50%
None
None
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
$10 per transaction
$25
Yes
Yes, if have an Ally checking account
0.60%
None
None
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
None, but may result in account closure
N/A
No
Yes
0.66%
$100 to open
None, if you opt for paperless statements (otherwise, $5 per month)
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
$10 per transaction
N/A
No
No
0.81% (with option to earn up to 2.80% if meet requirements)
None
None
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
None
None up to $50; anything greater, Varo would decline the transaction
Yes
Yes, if have a Varo checking account
0.60%
None
None
Up to 9 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
N/A
N/A
No
No
0.50%
None
None
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
Discover may refuse to pay each transaction in excess of the limitations. If you exceed these limits on more than an occasional basis, it may result in the closure of your account.
None
Yes
Yes, if have a Discover checking account
0.50%
None
None
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
Any transfers over limit will be assessed a $10 excessive transaction fee per transfer. Repeatedly exceeding this limit may result in account closure.
N/A
No
No
0.40%
None
None
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
You may incur a fee or your account may close
$35, but overdraft coverage is available to avoid this fee
Yes
Yes, if have a Capital One checking account
0.45%
None
None
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
You may incur a fee and your account may close if you violate the limit more than three times in a year
N/A
No
No
0.50% fixed APY
$500 to open and start earning interest
None
For 3-month CD: 90 days interest, whether or not earned
0.60% fixed APY
$1,000 to open and start earning interest
None
For 6-month CD: Equal to three months of simple interest on the amount you withdraw
0.67% fixed APY
$500 to open and start earning interest
None
For 1-year CD: Subject to a penalty fee; Withdrawing within six days of account opening will cost you a 7-day interest penalty
0.75% fixed APY
$1,000 to open and start earning interest
None
For 3-year CD (or any CD between 24-47 months): Equal to 360 days of interest
0.85% fixed APY
None
None
For 5-year CD (or any CD that is 49 months or longer): Equal to 150 days of interest
0.50%
None
None
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
$10 for each transaction that exceeds the limit*
$25
Yes
Yes
0.50%
None
None
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
None, but may result in account closure
N/A
Yes
No, but ATM card
0.55%
None
None
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
$10 for each transfer that exceeds the limit*
N/A
Yes
No
0.50%
None to open; $0.01 to earn interest
None
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
N/A
None
Yes
No, but ATM card
0.60%
$1,000 to open
None
Up to 6 free withdrawals or transfers per statement cycle *The 6/statement cycle withdrawal limit is waived during the coronavirus outbreak under Regulation D
$10 per item
$25
Yes
Yes
Yes. Axos Bank is a Member FDIC.
