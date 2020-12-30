Annual Roundup: The best savings products we reviewed this year

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public.

It's no secret that interest rates on savings accounts have dropped substantially this year. The economic uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic caused the Federal Reserve, and in turn banks, to lower their rates to make it cheaper to borrow money and spur investing.

Yet, experts and personal finance gurus will agree that one big takeaway from this year is the importance of having some sort of savings — no matter how much you earn in interest. A savings account can come in handy when you have to cover an unexpected expense (like medical bills) or you find yourself in a financial bind (like losing your job). Not only can can a savings account be used as your emergency fund, but it's also a tool that can help you save for both your short- and long-term goals, such as buying a new car or funding a first-time mortgage.

Opening a savings account is a smart first step to take in your financial journey. And, if you already have one, consider the other savings products out there that offer higher interest rates than the traditional savings, as well as other benefits or perks.

Below is a roundup of the best savings accounts we reviewed this year across these five categories: