Here's the average net worth of Americans ages 35 to 44

The average American has $90,460 of debt, but the average net worth is $748,800.

Of course, averages can be skewed by extremes on both ends of the net worth spectrum. With many feeling the economic squeeze during the pandemic and resulting recession (not to mention the growing wealth gap), most people don't have this kind of cash in their savings and investment accounts.

However, it's still important to know your net worth so you can plan ahead for a healthy retirement and stay on top of your debt payoff and everyday budget.

Net worth — or the total amount of assets you have in your name, minus any debts — tends to increase with age. Higher earnings bring more opportunities to buy property and other assets that can grow in value over time and help people build wealth.

But there are other facts that impact net worth, like income level, employment status, cost of living and financial inheritances.

According to the Fed, the median net worth for people between ages 35 and 44 is $91,300. The average is $436,200. (Economists say that looking at the median is a better indicator of where most Americans fall on the net worth spectrum.)

Here's a breakdown of both median and average American net worth by age, according to the Fed's latest Survey of Consumer Finances from 2019.