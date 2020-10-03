Here’s how much money you should have saved by age 50

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public.

They say your 50th birthday is a milestone one, but it may feel like a lot. You're at the height of responsibility: kids, a mortgage, college, impending retirement. No matter whether your goals have stayed on path or gone a bit off track, approaching 50 has its financial challenges for everyone.

If you have been building a family over the last decade or so, the support you've given to your children — food, school, housing expenses — can make a big dent in any savings you had set aside over the years. And by age 50, you've probably navigated your fair share of life's curve balls.

But if you want to remain focused on retiring at 67, it takes some discipline in the years ahead. In fact, according to retirement-plan provider Fidelity Investments, you should have 6 times your income saved by age 50 in order to leave the workforce at 67.

Although this guideline includes your retirement contributions and your investments, in addition to any cash savings, for many it can still be a difficult goal to reach. In a 2020 TD Ameritrade report, surveying 2,000 U.S. adults ages 40 to 79 with at least $25,000 in investable assets, nearly two-thirds of 40-somethings have less than $100,000 in retirement savings.

To think ahead if you are not yet close to your 50th birthday, or to dial back on your spending if you are, CNBC Select looks at how to save during these busy years.