Here's the average net worth of people under 35

When you're just starting out and juggling student loan debt and an entry-level salary, it's not surprising if you don't have much to your name. But as you move into adulthood and grow in your career, it's likely your net worth will grow, too. Of course, age isn't the only factor in determining net worth, which is calculated by subtracting how much debt you owe from the total value of your assets (cash, investments, property, etc.). It varies widely depending on a person's income, employment status, life stage, cost of living, inheritances and more. But this number can be helpful to know where you stand financially, and where you want to go. According to the Fed, the median net worth for people under 35 is $13,900. The average net worth is $76,300. Very high net worth Americans skew the average numbers higher, so it's helpful to look at the median to have a better sense of where most Americans fall on the net worth spectrum. Here's a breakdown of both median and average American net worth by age, according to the Fed's latest Survey of Consumer Finances from 2019.

Average household net worth by age Age of head of family Median net worth Average net worth Less than 35 $13900 $76300 35-44 $91300 $436200 45-54 $168600 $833200 55-64 $212500 $1175900 65-74 $266400 $1217700 75+ $254800 $977600

What 20-somethings need to do to build their net worth

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the CNBC Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.