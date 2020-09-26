Here’s how much money you should have saved by age 40

Editor's Note: APYs listed in this article are up-to-date as of the time of publication. They may fluctuate (up or down) as the Fed rate changes. CNBC will update as changes are made public.

Your 30s call for a lot of financial decisions. As you settle into your career, perhaps you see yourself applying for a mortgage on your first home or starting a family. These choices require having good credit and a bundle of savings that you hopefully started building early on in your 20s.

But as you work toward these financial milestones, it's important to remember just how much you still need to put away for retirement that isn't too far away. In fact, in your 30s you're about halfway there if you want to retire by age 67.

To stay on track to retire at 67, you should have saved 3 times your income by age 40, according to retirement-plan provider Fidelity Investments. This guideline doesn't just include cash savings, but also comprises your retirement contributions in a 401(k) and/or Roth IRA and any investments in index funds or through robo-advisers.

Unlike your 20s, you're probably more financially stable as you head closer to 40. For this reason, it makes sense to increase your retirement contributions so you can have 3 times your income saved by your 40th birthday. Make sure you are putting away enough of your paycheck into your 401(k) account to receive any company matches; otherwise, it's money left on the table.