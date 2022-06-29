Today's mortgage rates are still relatively low — here's why you may want to apply for one sooner than later

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

It's no secret that the homebuying market looks a lot different than it did over the last two years. For one, continually increasing mortgage rates are making the process even less affordable and average home prices are still near all-time highs. Average rates for the ever-popular 30-year fixed-rate mortgage have been floating around the 5% mark since April this year — the first time in over a decade — with the most recent weekly average rate clocking in at 5.81% at the time of this writing. When comparing all this to 2020 and 2021, rates have certainly gone up. However, putting today's 30-year rate in context with how the average rate has trended over the last few decades shows us that it's still relatively low — and relatively affordable. According to Freddie Mac data going back to 1971, the long-term average for 30-year mortgage rates is just under 8%, with the record-high average reaching a whopping 16.64% in 1981. All in all, in context, today's 30-year 5.81% rate still falls below the historical average rate.

What to keep in mind when looking at mortgage rates

Options to secure an affordable mortgage today

While financing a new home can certainly seem daunting, a mortgage is generally seen as "good debt" to take on. Real estate — or more specifically, the land it sits on — tends to appreciate over time, meaning it goes up in value over the long-term. Today's economic climate, however, rightfully makes it a bit harder to make a down payment on sa new home given the rising prices of everything else. That said, there are lenders who offer some good options. Chase Bank, for example, offers a DreaMaker℠ loan that allows homebuyers to make a down payment as low as 3% if they meet certain income requirements. This is an attractive financing option for those who want to make as small a down payment as possible in order to reserve more money for other expenses.

Chase Bank Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, FHA loans, VA loans, DreaMaker℠ loans and Jumbo loans

Terms 10 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% if moving forward with a DreaMaker℠ loan Terms apply.

Another solid option is SoFi, which offers homebuyers a number of discounts that can help them save as much money as possible throughout the homebuying process. If you lock in a 30-year rate for a conventional loan, you can receive a 0.25% discount on your interest rate. And when you purchase a home through the SoFi Real Estate Center, powered by HomeStory, you can receive up to $9,500 in cash back. Another appealing perk is that SoFi members can also get a $500 discount on their mortgage loan.

SoFi Learn More Annual Percentage Rate (APR) Apply online for personalized rates; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgages included

Types of loans Conventional loans, jumbo loans, HELOCs

Terms 10 – 30 years

Credit needed 620

Minimum down payment 3% Terms apply.

Bottom line

