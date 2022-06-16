Pros and cons of Fed raising interest rates in today's economic conditions—and how you can benefit

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage point on Wednesday — the biggest hike since 1994 — to try to curtail today's record-high inflation. While the Fed is expected to continue raising rates throughout the rest of 2022, the larger conundrum still remains: continue raising rates, potentially causing an economic slowdown and recession, or don't raise rates and therefore don't prevent taming rampant inflation. Interest rates affect our bigger macroeconomic picture, but they also have a tangible effect on our personal finances, including student loans, car loans, mortgages, savings accounts and more. Below, Select further explains the pros and cons of the Fed raising interest rates, plus how everyday consumers can take advantage.

Pros of Fed raising rates

The larger goal of the Fed raising interest rates is to slow economic activity, but not by too much. When rates increase, meaning it becomes more expensive to borrow money, consumers react by refraining from making large purchases and pulling back their spending. The idea is that in today's high inflationary environment, this decrease in consumer demand can help bring prices back down to "normal." We've seen this scenario already play out a bit in the housing market. In the last six months, average 30-year fixed mortgage rates have gone from 3.22% on Jan. 6 up to 6.28% on June 14. This rate increase has caused a notable slowdown in mortgage demand, hitting a 22-year low in mortgage applications last week. And with consumers facing higher mortgage rates to pay for a house, home prices are starting to soften. Nearly one in five sellers have dropped their home price during the four-week period ending May 22, according to Redfin. How you can benefit For everyday consumers, this housing market could offer some good news. Laurence Kotlikoff, an economics professor at Boston University, tells Select that mortgage rates are still at historic lows (for now). In fact, a low fixed-rate mortgage may serve as a good hedge against inflation. Not looking to buy a home? Consumers can still benefit from the expectation of more rate hikes in the coming months by refinancing any high, variable-interest debt that is likely to become even more expensive. While the Fed just recently announced a rate hike, it takes some time to "bake" into the market, so you should refinance any high-interest debt now before rates get even higher. For example, private student loan borrowers paying a high variable interest rate may want to refinance to a fixed rate to lock in what will ideally be a lower rate today than in the future. SoFi offers fixed-rate loans with loan terms of five, seven, 10, 15 and 20 years, plus no origination fees to refinance.

Cons of Fed raising rates

Bottom line

There's no doubt that the Fed has a tough decision to make when raising interest rates to combat high inflation, as there are both pros and cons to doing so. Everyday consumers like you and I can benefit, however, by knowing what these upsides and risks are and altering our personal finances to take advantage as best we can.

