Here's who is and isn't buying the stock market dip, according to a recent survey

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

The market volatility and record-high inflation we've seen this year is sending investors in different directions. According to a recent Bankrate survey, younger investors are far more likely than their older cohorts to take advantage of the economic turbulence and increase their investments this year. More than 43% of Gen Z investors (ages 18 to 25) and over 27% of millennials (ages of 26 to 41) plan to invest more this year than last year, compared to the 18% and 14%, respectively, who plan to invest less. Meanwhile, the survey shows only 14% of Gen X investors (ages 42 to 57) and 8% of baby boomers (ages 58 to 76) plan to supplement their investments in 2022, compared to the 16% and 22%, respectively, who plan to invest less.

Subscribe to the Select Newsletter! Our best selections in your inbox. Shopping recommendations that help upgrade your life, delivered weekly. Sign-up here.

Younger investors are buying the dip

Fidelity Investments Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No minimum to open a Fidelity Go account, but minimum $10 balance for robo-advisor to start investing. Minimum $25,000 balance for Fidelity Personalized Planning & Advice

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero commission fees for stock, ETF, options trades and some mutual funds; zero transaction fees for over 3,400 mutual funds; $0.65 per options contract. Fidelity Go is free for balances under $10,000 (after, $3 per month for balances between $10,000 and $49,999; 0.35% for balances over $50,000). Fidelity Personalized Planning & Advice has a 0.50% advisory fee

Bonus Limited-time $100 offer when open and fund an eligible account with promo code FIDELITY100

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Fidelity Go® and Fidelity ® Personalized Planning & Advice IRA: Fidelity Investments Traditional, Roth and Rollover IRAs Brokerage and trading: Fidelity Investments Trading Other: Fidelity Investments 529 College Savings; Fidelity HSA ®

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs, mutual funds, CDs, options and fractional shares

Educational resources Extensive tools and industry-leading, in-depth research from 20-plus independent providers Terms apply.

Ally Invest® Learn More On Ally's secure site Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. No account minimum for Self-Directed Trading. $100 minimum for Robo Portfolios

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Self-Directed Trading has zero commission fees for stock, ETF, options trades; $0.50 per options contract. Robo Portfolios have zero management fees

Bonus You may be eligible for up to $3,000 bonus cash when you open an Ally Invest Self-Directed account

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Ally Invest Robo Portfolios IRA: Ally Invest Traditional, Roth and Rollover IRAs Brokerage and trading: Ally Invest Self-Directed Trading

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs, options, mutual funds, margin account and forex trading

Educational resources Offers informational articles to help users improve their understanding of investment strategies and market trends Terms apply.

Bottom line

When the market falls, it's generally advised that investors stay the course. Keeping your money invested prevents you from missing out on future potential gains, however it may also be a good time to invest more since you can buy stocks cheaply. Keep in mind your risk tolerance, risk capacity and time horizon as you make the decision to buy the dip. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.