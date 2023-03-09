Does the TikTok 'no-spend' challenge work? Here's what you need to know

For better or worse (and it's often the latter), more people are getting financial advice from social media. One new trend that's been spreading through TikTok — the "no-spend" challenge — prompts users to make a sudden, drastic lifestyle change to achieve a goal, whether it's paying down debt or building up savings. But the no-spend challenge can actually be counterproductive if you aren't careful. CNBC Select breaks down the no-spend challenge and asks a financial planner about safer, more sustainable strategies you should use instead.

What is the no-spend challenge?

Those following this trendy budget try to go as long as possible without spending money on non-necessities, though purchases for essentials and bills are allowed. Users track their progress on a calendar, trying to rack up as many no-spend days as possible. Some of the purchases commonly forbidden during a no-spend challenge include: Eating out or getting take-out

Purchasing clothing or any non-necessary items

Generally, no-spend budgets are most effective when money that isn't spent is moved directly to another account where it can earn you a high amount of interest, like a high-yield savings account.

Use the no-spend challenge as a guide to make a budget instead

Kendall Meade, a financial planner at SoFi, says the no-spend trend could help people create better budgets. "People realize when they're going through these no-spend times, 'what was I spending on that wasn't that important to me, what really doesn't affect my life?'" she says. "It can help them figure out what they can cut out moving forward." Meade suggests the 50/30/20 budget for those who are new to budgeting. This budget method puts 50% of your income towards monthly expenses, like rent, car payments and other recurring expenses. About 30% goes towards things you want, and 20% goes towards savings and investments. Meade notes that you can adjust the percentages of the budget based on your lifestyle and financial priorities. "It's not going to be those exact numbers for everybody." Some may need to add more to the recurring expenses category, especially those in high-cost-of-living areas. Budgeting apps could also help create sustainable spending changes.

Watch out for revenge spending

While the no-spend trend can initially save you more money, it could also have the opposite effect in the long run. "What I think is a big con for it is that it can cause what I call 'revenge spending,'" Meade says. "Sometimes I see that you actually end up spending more because you tried to cut out so much the week before." In some cases, it can negate the progress you've made in the first place. Instead, Meade suggests people use the no-spend trend as a prompt to rethink their habits. "What I think is actually a better way for most people is making little, sustainable changes," she says.

Use credit cards to maximize your spending

Even if you partake in the no-spend challenge, you'll still have some expenses you can't avoid. To make the most of these expenses and earn a return on your spending, you should pay with a rewards credit card whenever possible.

Bottom line

While cutting out every non-essential expense in your life might work for a time, it probably isn't sustainable long-term. "Instead of focusing on everything at once and cutting everything out, focus on those little changes," Meade says. "I find that people are more able to stick to that long-term."

