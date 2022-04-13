There are 2 important reasons why you should improve your credit score before applying for a personal loan

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Personal loans can be used for a variety of expenses, including weddings, vacations, home repairs and even as a way to cover emergency costs. There are a ton of lenders out there that cater to an assortment of needs and financial circumstances, including those who have fair or poor credit scores and still need to take on a loan to finance a large purchase. While this can help more people get access to this financial product, there are still some big advantages to making sure your credit score is as healthy as possible before you apply for a personal loan.

You can qualify for lower interest rates on a personal loan

When applying for any new line of credit with a lower credit score, you're likely to receive a higher interest rate, which means it'll be more costly for you to borrow money. This also rings true when it comes to applying for personal loans. Remember that your credit score can provide lenders with clues as to how likely you are to repay borrowed money on-time and in-full. So lenders see individuals with lower credit scores as "riskier" borrowers and will therefore offer them interest rates toward the higher end of the lender's range. But when you apply for a loan with a higher credit score, you're seen as a "less risky" borrower who is likely to repay your loan amount on-time and in-full. Therefore, lenders feel more comfortable offering you a lower interest rate on your loan, which means it'll be cheaper for you to borrow that money.

You won't need to apply with a co-applicant

A co-applicant is someone who applies for the loan with you and is equally responsible for paying back the full loan amount. Co-applicants are often also known as co-borrowers, and they can usually be added onto your personal loan application form. When applying for a personal loan, it's common for lenders to analyze your credit history, debt-to-income ratio and other credentials during the process to determine the size of your loan, your interest rate and the length of your loan term. Applying with a co-applicant who has a higher credit score than you can help you get approved for a lower interest rate and other more favorable loan terms. However, not all personal loans allow you to apply with a co-applicant. SoFi Personal Loans allows for co-applicants and offers loan amounts between $5,000 and $100,000. LightStream is another lender that gives borrowers the ability to apply with a co-applicant, and borrowers can take advantage of a 0.25% APY discount if they sign up for autopay.

Also keep in mind that your co-applicant would need to feel comfortable being on the hook for the responsibility of managing the loan with you, and a co-applicant is most beneficial when their credit score is higher than yours. But if your credit score is already in the good or excellent range, you should feel comfortable moving forward without a co-applicant — that's another advantage to improving your credit score before submitting an application.

How to improve your credit score

