High-net-worth individuals have over half their wealth in IRAs and 401(k)s

Having a high net worth could be more accessible than one may think.

Elizabeth Gravier@lizgravier_
designer491 | iStock | Getty Images
Select's editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful.

If you think having a high net worth is a far-fetched dream, you're certainly not alone. In fact, a great majority of U.S. adults (74%) don't think they'll ever become a high-net-worth individual themselves — defined as having at least $1 million in investable, or liquid, assets — according to a recent Morning Consult survey commissioned by digital wealth management company Personal Capital.

But becoming a high-net-worth individual over the course of your lifetime involves more than making a good salary or having multiple income streams.

Retirement investing — something we all have access to — actually plays a major role in many millionaires' portfolios: For the high-net-worth individuals who use the Personal Capital dashboard, retirement accounts such as 401(k) plans and IRAs contributed 55% of their overall wealth.

"That's something I think high-net-worth investors have figured out," Michelle Brownstein, a certified financial planner and vice president of Personal Capital Private Client Group working with high-net-worth clients, tells Select. "The strategies needed to get rich are different from the ones required to stay rich and eventually earn on your money."

Prioritize maxing out your retirement accounts

While most of the same survey respondents (59%) agreed it's important to maintain a diversified investment portfolio, fewer (46%) prioritized maxing out their retirement accounts.

This belief, however, can hold you back from making your money work for you and, ultimately, really growing your net worth over the long term. With a 401(k) retirement account, for example, your earnings automatically roll back into your plan and compound interest goes to work, allowing you to earn returns on your initial investment, plus your investment gains.

Retirement savers with a 401(k), 403(b), most 457 plans and the federal government's Thrift Savings Plan can contribute up to $20,500 in 2022, while 401(k) savers ages 50 and older can make an annual catch-up contribution of up to $6,500 in 2022, for a total contribution of $27,000.

Don't forget that your 401(k) contributions grow tax-deferred and also lower your taxable income. If you can't afford to max out your 401(k), at least make sure you are contributing enough to meet any employer match, otherwise that's essentially free money left on the table. As your income increases, you can also up your contribution amount.

Those with a traditional IRA or Roth IRA can contribute up to $6,000 total between their accounts, while IRA savers ages 50 and older can make an annual catch-up contribution of up to $1,000, for a total contribution of $7,000.

If your employer doesn't offer a 401(k), consider opening an IRA so saving for retirement doesn't get put on the back burner. Generally, traditional IRAs are most effective if you expect to be in a lower tax bracket when you retire, while Roth IRAs are best for those in a lower tax bracket today. You can find both traditional and Roth IRAs at big-name brokerages such as Charles Schwab and Fidelity, or via robo-advisors such as Betterment.

While you're working on boosting your retirement savings, make sure to track your personal net worth progress over time through tools such as Personal Capital and Mint, which let you link all your accounts in one place, including checkingsavingsmoney marketsCDs and retirement accounts, as well as your debt accounts.

