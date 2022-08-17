Student loan repayment is set to resume in two weeks — expert believes freeze will remain

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We earn a commission from affiliate partners on many offers, but not all offers on Select are from affiliate partners.

Two weeks from today, the federal student loan repayment moratorium is scheduled to expire. That means federal student loan borrowers will once again have to make payments toward their debt after a long hiatus that began at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. The most recent moratorium extension was signed on April 6 by President Biden, setting an end date of Aug. 31, however, the administration has been vague as to whether the repayment pause will be extended further. Below, Select takes a look at why the student loan moratorium may continue, and what else student loan borrowers should keep in mind going forward.

Will student loan forbearance continue?

After nearly two-and-a-half years of student loan forbearance there's a good chance President Joe Biden will extend the deadline beyond Aug. 31, says Tara Miller, a student loan consultant at GradFin. "I do think that they will announce another extension, likely next week," Miller told Select. Her justification is based on reports that loan servicers were told to not reach out to borrowers regarding repayment, even as the deadline quickly approaches. The Biden administration has not provided any significant or concrete answers regarding the possibility of further extensions. The president said in a press conference on Apr. 28 that he would have an answer regarding student loans "in the next couple of weeks." Fast forward to mid-August, and there still hasn't been a substantial announcement from the White House or the Department of Education regarding the matter. On a CBS News appearance on Tuesday, United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said his department was speaking to the White House daily about the repayment pause, but couldn't provide any specifics. Select also reached out to the U.S. Department of Education but has not yet received a response. However, in the student loan Facebook group "Surviving Student Debt," some borrowers have reported that their servicers are stating that they will owe their next payment in the coming weeks. This could be in part because the issuers have programmed their borrower's profiles to rely on the current mandate from the White House — rather than speculation that the repayment pause won't be extended.

How to handle future student loan payments

If the predictions are correct and student loan forbearance does actually continue, Miller encourages borrowers to be proactive about their loans even if payments aren't required. At the very least, she says, they should know who their servicer is and make sure their contact information is up to date so they'll be notified of any changes regarding student loan repayment or forbearance. Miller also advises looking into student loan forgiveness programs such as Public Student Loan Forgiveness or any other government-funded programs that may be at your disposal. If your student loans remain in forbearance with no accruing interest, it may be best to keep them where they are. Otherwise, when it's time to pay them back, consider refinancing so you can secure a better interest rate or repayment plan. Note, however, that if you do choose to go the refinancing route, you'll waive all federal protections from the government, including any possibility for student loan forgiveness. Here's a look at some of Select's favorite student loan refinancing servicers:

SoFi Student Loan Refinancing Learn More Cost No origination fees to refinance

Eligible loans Federal, private, graduate and undergraduate loans, Parent PLUS loans, medical and dental residency loans

Loan types Variable and fixed

Variable rates (APR) From 2.24% (rates include a 0.25% autopay discount)

Fixed rates (APR) From 3.99% (rates include a 0.25% autopay discount)

Loan terms 5, 7, 10, 15, 20 years

Loan amounts From $5,000; over $10,000 for medical/dental residency loans

Minimum credit score N/A

Minimum income N/A

Allow for a co-signer Yes Terms apply.

Education Loan Finance Student Loan Refinancing Learn More Cost No origination fees to refinance

Eligible loans Federal, private, graduate and undergraduate loans, Parent PLUS loans

Loan types Variable and fixed

Variable rates (APR) From 1.86% (rates include an autopay discount)

Fixed rates (APR) From 3.99% (rates include an autopay discount)

Loan terms From 5 to 20 years for student loan refinancing; 5, 7 or 10 years for parent loan refinancing

Loan amounts From $15,000

Minimum credit score N/A

Minimum income N/A

Allow for a co-signer Yes Terms apply.

Laurel Road Student Loan Refinancing Learn More On Laurel Road's secure site Cost No origination fees to refinance

Eligible loans Federal, private, graduate and undergraduate loans, Parent PLUS loans, medical and dental residency/fellowship loans, plus special pricing and reduced rates for health-care professionals (physicians, dentists, optometrists and physician assistants)

Loan types Variable and fixed

Variable rates (APR) From 2.50% (rate includes 0.25% autopay discount and assumes no linked Laurel Road Checking discount)

Fixed rates (APR) From 3.99% (rate includes 0.25% autopay discount and assumes no linked Laurel Road Checking discount)

Loan terms 5, 7, 10, 15, 20 years (but also offers any term below 20 years, subject to underwriting criteria)

Loan amounts For bachelor's degrees and higher, minimum $5,000; for eligible associate degrees in the health-care field, up to $50,000 in loans for non-ParentPlus refinance loans

Minimum credit score N/A

Minimum income N/A

Allow for a co-signer Yes Terms apply.

Earnest Student Loan Refinancing Learn More Cost No origination fees to refinance

Eligible loans Federal, private, graduate and undergraduate loans

Loan types Variable and fixed

Variable rates (APR) Starting at 1.89% (rates include a 0.25% autopay discount)

Fixed rates (APR) Starting at 3.49% (rates include a 0.25% autopay discount)

Loan terms Flexible terms anywhere between 5-20 years

Loan amounts A minimum of $5,000, up to $500,000 (residents of California must request to refinance $10,000 or more)

Minimum credit score 650

Minimum income No income requirement

Allow for a co-signer No Terms apply.

Bottom line

The future is still uncertain for those with federal student loans. From the possibility of loan forgiveness to the worries of millions of borrowers who may soon have to resume making their monthly payments, the federal government certainly isn't making things clear. Miller says borrowers should prepare themselves for payments to resume, rather than having to rely on government-enacted forgiveness. "Borrowers should make plans to pay off their loans without taking into account forgiveness until an official announcement has been made," she recommends. Whatever happens, it's important to evaluate your current financial goals and situation to determine the next steps you're able to take with your student loans. Consider refinancing if you have private student loans or setting aside cash in a high-yield savings account that you can use toward repayments if they do restart. Catch up on Select's in-depth coverage of personal finance, tech and tools, wellness and more, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

