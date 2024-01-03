Surge Mastercard review: Good for building credit but high fees and no rewards

Surge Mastercard® Credit Card Learn More Information about the Surge Mastercard has been collected independently by Select and has not been reviewed or provided by the issuer of the card prior to publication. Rewards N/A

However, its high annual percentage rate and the lack of a welcome bonus or rewards program are serious drawbacks. Below, CNBC Select reviews the details about this card, including its benefits, fees and how it stacks up to the competition.

Surge Mastercard review

Welcome bonus

Surge Mastercard doesn't currently offer a welcome bonus.

Benefits and perks

The main draw of the Surge Mastercard is its relatively high credit limit for a card that doesn't require a security deposit. Initially, users can be approved for up to $1,000. After at least six months of on-time minimum monthly payments, your limit can be doubled, which helps to lower your credit utilization ratio.



Accounts are reviewed periodically after that for potential increases, according to Continental Finance, up to a maximum credit limit of $4,000.



And if you're looking at Surge because you need to beef up your credit, activity on the card is reported to all three major credit bureaus, which can help build a positive credit history.



In addition, cardholders who sign up for e-statements get a free monthly credit report.

How to earn and use Surge Mastercard rewards

The Surge Mastercard doesn't have a rewards program at this time.

Rates and fees

Surge Mastercard's litany of fees is its biggest drawback. There's an annual membership fee of $75-$125 for the first year, rising to $99-$125 annually after that. Cardholders may also be charged a monthly maintenance fee of up to $10, though it is waived for the first 12 months from account opening. Late or returned payments are assessed a $41 penalty and there's a 3% foreign transaction fee for purchases made abroad. Cash advances are charged 3% or $10, whichever is greater. An additional card costs $30 and, if you want a "premium" card with a different design, there's a $9.95 surcharge. Customer service calls to submit payments on the same day or after 5 p.m. are subject to an undisclosed "expedited phone pay fee" that is disclosed by the representative. You can expect a higher APR on a credit-building card, but Surge Mastercard's is 29.99%, one of the highest in the market. In comparison, the Citi® Secured Mastercard® has a variable rate of 27.74%.

Alternatives to the Surge Mastercard

With the Surge Mastercard's long list of fees and lack of rewards, it's worth looking at the alternatives. Surge Mastercard vs. Discover it® Secured Credit Card

Discover it® Secured Credit Card Learn More On Discover's secure site Rewards Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. Plus earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.

Welcome bonus Discover will match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year

Annual fee $0

Intro APR N/A on purchases

Regular APR 28.24% Variable

Balance transfer fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed New / Rebuilding

*See rates and fees, terms apply. Read our Discover it® Secured Credit Card review.

While it requires a minimum security deposit of $200, the Discover it® Secured Credit Card has no annual fee. And unlike the Surge card, it includes a rewards program that offers 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants — for up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. (After that, it decreases to 1%.) For all other purchases, cardholders get 1% cash back. There's also a welcome bonus that matches all of the cash-back rewards users earn during their first 12 months. The Discover card has a 28.24% variable APR, compared to Surge's 29.99%. While not a huge difference, it can become noticeable if you carry a balance over a long period. Surge Mastercard vs. Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card

Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card Learn More Rewards 1% cash back on eligible purchases right away and up to 1.5% cash back on eligible purchases after making 12 on-time monthly payments; 2% to 10% cash back at select merchants

Welcome bonus None

Annual fee $0

Intro APR None

Regular APR 18.24% - 32.24% variable

Balance transfer fee N/A

Foreign transaction fee None

Credit needed Fair, Good, No Credit Terms apply.

Like the Surge Mastercard, the Petal® 2 "Cash Back, No Fees" Visa® Credit Card doesn't have a security deposit requirement. But unlike the Surge card, the Petal 2 Visa also has no annual fee, no foreign fees and no charge for late or returned payments. And while Surge cardholders are capped out at a $4,000 credit limit, this card's maximum limit is $10,000. The Petal 2's rewards program offers cash back on eligible purchases starting at 1%. (That increases to 1.25% after six on-time payments and, after 12 on-time payments, ultimately to 1.5%.) The Petal 2 Visa has a variable APR of 18.24%-32.24% while the Surge Mastercard has an APR of 29.99%.

Is the Surge Mastercard right for you?

if you have poor credit and don't believe you'll qualify for a better card, the Surge Mastercard might suit your needs. It does provide a clear path toward a credit limit increase, and there's no security deposit required. But if you think you might qualify for a card with lower fees and a better APR -- or would consider a secured card — look at the other options. Not only could you save some money, but you'll get to enjoy a rewards program and other perks.

Bottom line

The Surge Mastercard is a basic unsecured card suitable for consumers who need help building up their credit scores. But its numerous fees and hefty APR weigh it down when compared to the alternatives.

