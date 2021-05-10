Our top picks of timely offers from our partners

Latest

U.S. Bank launches new credit card with 50k welcome bonus, plus earn points on travel, gas, groceries and more

Select takes a look at the newest U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card.

Elizabeth Gravier
Getty Images
Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

U.S. Bank just launched a new rewards credit card to help cardholders get more from their everyday spending — plus the chance to earn a generous sign-up bonus.

With the U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card, you can earn a 50,000-point welcome bonus (worth $500) after spending $3,000 in eligible purchases in the first 120 days after account opening.

While many credit cards require that you meet a certain spend threshold within the first three months to earn a welcome offer, the Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card gives you an extra month. Your points never expire as long as your account is open and in good standing, and you can redeem points for merchandise, gift cards, cash back, travel and more.

In addition to the welcome bonus valued at $500, here is a snapshot of what cardholders of the U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card can expect.

Rewards program

U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card cardholders can earn rewards for spending in the following categories:

U.S. Bank provides a handy rewards calculator on its website where you can see how many points you can typically earn in a month using your estimated spend in the above categories.

Cardholder perks

The U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card waives your annual fee for the first year, after that it's $95. But there are some perks that can help offset the cost of the annual fee.

  • $30 credit for annual streaming service purchases, including Netflix and Spotify®
  • Up to $100 in statement credits for reimbursement toward your TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry® application fee once every four years
  • No foreign transaction fees when making purchases outside the U.S. (this is a huge perk when traveling abroad)
  • Contactless credit card so you just tap your card to make payments safely and quickly
  • Up to $600 reimbursement for cell phone protection if your mobile phone gets stolen or damaged

On top of the welcome bonus, rewards and extra perks, U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card users get access to Visa Signature benefits. These include identity theft protection, a 24/7 concierge, food and wine events, as well as travel luxuries like automatic room upgrades when available and a $25 daily food and beverage credit.

The U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card is the third and newest addition to U.S. Bank's suite of Altitude® credit cards, which also includes the U.S. Bank Altitude® Go Visa Signature® Card and U.S. Bank Altitude® Reserve Visa Infinite® Card.

U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card

Learn More
On U.S. Bank's secure site

  • Rewards

    Earn 4X points on travel and at gas stations; 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, dining and streaming services; 1X point on all other eligible purchases

  • Welcome bonus

    Earn 50,000 bonus points when you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening ($500 value)

  • Annual fee

    $0 annual fee for first year, then $95

  • Intro APR

    None

  • Regular APR

    15.99% to 23.99% variable

  • Balance transfer fee

    Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater

  • Foreign transaction fee

    None

  • Credit needed

    Excellent

See rates and fees and our methodology, terms apply.

