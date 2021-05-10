U.S. Bank launches new credit card with 50k welcome bonus, plus earn points on travel, gas, groceries and more

Select’s editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles we think our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on links for products from our affiliate partners.

U.S. Bank just launched a new rewards credit card to help cardholders get more from their everyday spending — plus the chance to earn a generous sign-up bonus.

With the U.S. Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card, you can earn a 50,000-point welcome bonus (worth $500) after spending $3,000 in eligible purchases in the first 120 days after account opening.

While many credit cards require that you meet a certain spend threshold within the first three months to earn a welcome offer, the Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card gives you an extra month. Your points never expire as long as your account is open and in good standing, and you can redeem points for merchandise, gift cards, cash back, travel and more.

In addition to the welcome bonus valued at $500, here is a snapshot of what cardholders of the U.S. Bank Altitude Connect Visa Signature Card can expect.