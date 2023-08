Employee stock ownership plans (ESOPs) can be a good source of retirement income — here's what to know

When it comes to retirement plans offered by your employer, your first thought probably goes to 401(k)s. But if you happen to work for the right company, you may also be able to build your nest egg through an employee stock ownership plan (ESOP).

An ESOP is a tax-advantaged retirement plan where employees receive shares of the company's stock, usually at no cost to themselves. That means if the company does well in the stock market, employees participating in the ESOP benefit. What makes ESOPs particularly attractive to employees is that you don't typically have to contribute to the plan as you would with a 401(k) or IRA. Instead, the employer funds it.

"There's no financial commitment from employees [and] nothing really for employee[s] to think about," Lawrence Kaplan, founder and managing partner of CSG Partners, a firm specializing in ESOP transactions, tells CNBC Select.

Below, we break down more on how ESOPs work and whether they're a good tool to build wealth for the future.