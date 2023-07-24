Why checking your 401(k) balance can derail your retirement planning

One of the basic rules of financial responsibility is staying on top of your accounts. You should know your credit score, how much you have in your emergency fund, and what's going on with your credit card balances. But with your 401(k) account, a certain amount of ignorance is bliss. CNBC Select spoke with Sarah Newcomb, a behavioral economist for Morningstar, about why checking this retirement account too often can cause harmful consequences.

Why checking your 401(k) can (sometimes) be a bad move

Essentially, when we check our investments during a downturn and see that our portfolio values have sustained some loss, we panic and think we need to take action in order to preserve our money. This often means selling some assets — sometimes at a loss — and reinvesting the money when the market is doing well again. But when we check our investments during an upswing and see an increase in our portfolio values, we might, sometimes falsely, believe that our investments are doing well because we're good at picking stocks and other assets. "Overconfidence is a huge problem for a lot of us because we love to take credit when the market is up and blame external forces when markets are down," Newcomb explains. "The danger of checking during peak moments is that cognitively you anchor on that really high number as if you have that money in the bank. But if the market is down tomorrow, you will feel like you’ve lost money."

Subscribe to the CNBC Select Newsletter! Money matters — so make the most of it. Get expert tips, strategies, news and everything else you need to maximize your money, right to your inbox. Sign up here.

When should you check your 401(k) balance?

While focusing too much on the ups and downs of your 401(k) can be counterproductive, remaining completely oblivious to your retirement portfolio isn't something Newcomb recommends. Instead, she advises people to create meaningful benchmarks to help them better track if their 401(k) is performing as expected. "Look at how you're doing compared to where you need to be right now to reach your goals in the future," she says. In order to devise your personal set of financial benchmarks, you need to know what financial goals you're working toward. It can help to work with a financial professional who can help you figure out what the goals and benchmarks look like. Remember that those benchmarks need to be meaningful to you and your goals but they should also be realistic. Here are some general retirement savings goals taken from Fidelity that might be a good place for you to start when coming up with your benchmarks: Have the equivalent of your annual salary saved by age 30

Have three times your income by age 40

Have six times your income by age 50

Have eight times your income saved by age 60

Have ten times your income saved by age 67 There's also a wealth of other tools on the market, like robo-advisors, that can help measure things like your risk tolerance and time horizon before retirement in order to recommend and rebalance your asset allocation to fit your needs. Wealthfront and Betterment are two popular robo-advisors for this reason. Such a hands-off approach can be instrumental in making sure that you don't make an investment decision purely out of emotion.

Wealthfront Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. $500 minimum deposit for investment accounts

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. Zero account, transfer, trading or commission fees (fund ratios may apply). Wealthfront annual management advisory fee is 0.25% of your account balance

Bonus None

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Wealthfront Automated Investing IRA: Wealthfront Traditional, Roth, SEP and Rollover IRAs Other: Wealthfront 529 College Savings

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash. Additional asset classes to your portfolio include real estate, natural resources and dividend stocks

Educational resources Offers free financial planning for college planning, retirement and homebuying Terms apply.

Betterment Learn More Minimum deposit and balance Minimum deposit and balance requirements may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. For example, Betterment doesn't require clients to maintain a minimum investment account balance, but there is a ACH deposit minimum of $10. Premium Investing requires a $100,000 minimum balance.

Fees Fees may vary depending on the investment vehicle selected. For Betterment Digital Investing, 0.25% of your fund balance as an annual account fee; Premium Investing has a 0.40% annual fee

Bonus Up to $5,000 managed free for a year with a qualifying deposit within 45 days of signup. Valid only for new individual investment accounts with Betterment LLC

Investment vehicles Robo-advisor: Betterment Digital Investing IRA: Betterment Traditional, Roth and SEP IRAs 401(k): Betterment 401(k) for employers

Investment options Stocks, bonds, ETFs and cash

Educational resources Betterment offers retirement and other education materials Terms apply. Does not apply to crypto asset portfolios.

Bottom line

While it's natural to want to check in on your 401(k) balance or other investment account balances throughout the year, it's important to make sure you're being thoughtful about why you're checking in. It's recommended that you work with a financial planner to establish financial goals and meaningful benchmarks along the way. Catch up on CNBC Select's in-depth coverage of credit cards, banking and money, and follow us on TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to stay up to date.

Editorial Note: Opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the Select editorial staff’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any third party.