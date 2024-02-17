What is estate tax and who pays it?

What are estate taxes?

Estate taxes and inheritance taxes are often discussed together, but they are different: Inheritance tax is paid by a beneficiary, while estate tax is paid out of the deceased's estate before any remaining money, property or other assets are distributed. If you're the executor of an estate, you will need to file an estate tax return. On the whole, the value of assets is determined by their fair market value, not how much someone paid for them.



The unlimited marital deduction means surviving spouses are typically exempt from federal estate taxes. If you are estate planning or have specific questions about estate taxes, you may want to contact a financial professional.

Is there a federal estate tax?

Yes, there is a federal estate tax. It ranges from 18% to 40%, depending on how much of the estate is over $13.61 million, which is the current exclusion limit.



If you die with assets worth $14.61 million, for example, your estate must pay taxes on $1 million. Payment is normally due within nine months of an individual's passing, although an executor of an estate can request a six-month extension. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 temporarily doubled the estate tax exclusion limit. Without congressional action, however, the limit will revert to $5 million (indexed for inflation) at the start of 2026.

Which states have an estate tax?

Can I avoid paying estate tax?

While only surviving spouses are exempt from estate taxes, there are other ways to minimize their financial impact. Charitable donations If you leave assets to a qualifying charity, that amount is deducted from your gross estate before taxes. Gifting If you want to shrink the size of your taxable estate, the easiest way to do that is to distribute your assets when you're still alive. In 2024, you can gift up to $18,000 per individual without having to pay the federal gift tax and without it counting toward your lifetime gift exemption of $13.61 million. (Married couples can give up to $36,000 tax-free combined.) Irrevocable Trusts An irrevocable trust transfers control of an asset from the grantor to the beneficiary, protecting it from creditors and reducing the value of the grantor's total estate. While rules vary by state, irrevocable trusts typically cannot be amended, modified or terminated without the consent of the beneficiary. 529 Plans Established in 1996, 529 plans are state-sponsored investment accounts that offer tax-free earnings and withdrawals for educational expenses. They are excluded from your taxable estate, but if the contribution is more than $18,000 a year, it could be subject to the gift tax. States typically set contribution limits per beneficiary, which can range from $300,000 to $550,000. More than half of all states offer tax deductions or credits when you contribute to a 529 plan, though in most cases you must contribute to an in-state plan to receive the tax break,

Bottom line

While most Americans won't have to pay estate taxes, they can have serious implications for those who do. If you believe your estate is large enough for state or federal estate tax to be applied, you should consult with a financial expert to see how you can limit your tax liability.

