Looking for your stimulus check? You might have to wait for your tax return—how to get by until then

If you're still expecting a second stimulus check, you might have to be patient.

After months of waiting for Congress to agree on $600 direct payments to individuals (and up to $2,400 for families of four), millions of Americans might be stuck waiting even longer due to at least three administrative hang-ups detailed on the IRS website.

Taxpayers who've already checked the status of their stimulus check with the IRS Get My Payment tool and received the "Payment Status #2 – Not Available" message will not automatically receive a second check. Instead, they must wait until they file their 2020 tax returns to get the payment.

According to the IRS, this status could apply to you if:

You're required to file a tax return, but the IRS hasn't finished processing your 2019 return

You don't usually file a return, and you used "Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here" but the IRS hasn't processed your entry yet

You're not eligible for a payment (see EIP Eligibility and General Information)

Your check may have also been sent to the wrong bank, according to the IRS:

Because of the speed at which the law required the IRS to issue the second round of Economic Impact Payments, some payments may have been sent to an account that may be closed, or is [closed], or [is] no longer active or unfamiliar.

The IRS also states that "due to the compressed timeline, the IRS is unable to reissue and mail checks" in the event that your check was one of the millions sent to the wrong bank account.

Last, those who aren't required to file a tax return may run into some additional issues. The IRS' Non-Filer tool is no longer available as of November 22, 2020. If you did not enter your information into the tool before then, at the moment you are out of luck.