    More From World Economy

    The world's biggest sovereign wealth funds in 2017
    President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping chat as they walk along the front patio of the Mar-a-Lago estate after a bilateral meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 7, 2017.
    China is refusing to cede ground as US issues trade threats
    Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) shakes hands with U.S President Donald Trump as they make statements to reporters in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S. May 16, 2017.
    Erdogan: Trump said 'sorry' about violence involving Turkish bodyguards in DC
    A revolver sits on display in the Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. booth on the exhibition floor of the 144th National Rifle Association (NRA) Annual Meetings and Exhibits.
    Gun stocks surge on report Trump easing overseas gun rules
    UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 19, 2017.
    George Soros hatred is a global sickness
    A man walks near a closed Lotte store in Beijing on September 15, 2017.
    China warns about 'lessons' for South Korea when it ignores Beijing's 'concerns'
    A child working in an aluminium pot-making factory on May 23, 2017 in Dhaka, Bangladesh.
    More than 40 million people trapped in slavery globally
    A Choson Exchange workshop.
    Training North Koreans in entrepreneurship — but no mention of capitalism
    A customer purchases goods at a supermarket on September 9, 2017 in Taiyuan, China.
    European group urges China to actually open up markets like it says it will
    British PM Theresa May, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit on July 7, 2017 in Hamburg, Germany.
    Beijing advisor: When countries close their doors, they 'will be harmed'
    President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he arrives at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 18, 2017.
    The UN needs to hear from the real Donald Trump about North Korea
    Former U.S. Vice-President Al Gore speaks with delegates before the High-Level Stakeholders Meeting on Climate Change at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 18, 2017.
    Gore says US will meet Paris goals, even without Trump
    People walk along Wall Street in New York.
    Wanted: experienced manager for short-term relationship
    Celene da Silva, one of thousands of door-to-door vendors for Nestlé, and her daughter Sabrina make deliveries in Fortaleza, Brazil, May 20, 2017.
    How big business got Brazil hooked on junk food
    Major Chinese bitcoin conference flees to Hong Kong amid crackdown
    Britain's Ambassador to the EU Tim Barrow (L) shakes hands with European Council President Donald Tusk after handing him the British prime minister's formal notice of the UK's intention to leave the EU under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty in Brussels on March 29, 2017.
    We asked 4 banking bosses what they're doing about Brexit. Here's what they said
    Cameras in Sophia's eyes and a computer algorithm allow her to “see” faces and make eye contact.
    This company wants to grow A.I. by using blockchain
    French President Emmanuel Macron listens as Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo delivers her speech during a ceremony at the Hotel de Ville in Paris.
    France should vigorously defend its euro zone reform proposals
    Chimelong Ocean Kingdom is Hengqin's anchor attraction.
    Real Madrid adds luster to China's wannabe 'Orlando' tourist hub
    A ballistic rocket launching drill of Hwasong artillery units of the Strategic Force of the KPA in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang March 7, 2017.
    North Korea crisis could boost business at an American industrial powerhouse
    Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan
    Deutsche Bank CEO won't reveal whether bank has talked with Mueller about Trump
    Deutsche Bank CEO John Cryan
    Deutsche Bank CEO gets brutally honest about what automation will do to banking
    Why South Africa's growth has defied politics, downgrade
    Bill and Melinda Gates are avid readers
    Bill and Melinda Gates call foreign aid 'a moral imperative'
    Deputy Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud
    Saudi Arabia detains critics as new Crown Prince consolidates power
    President Donald Trump
    Why Trump is right and the experts are still wrong about the Iran deal
    A shipping container is moved at the Port of Oakland.
    Maersk's former head praises restructuring efforts
    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gives a speech at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on June 1, 2017.
    In this booming Asian economy, infrastructure plan could boost businesses
    Technology won't destroy jobs, it'll just change them, says bank chairman
    A North Korea Scud-B missile is displayed at the Korea War Memorial Museum on August 26, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.
    Barclays chairman on North Korea: Unless threats worsen, markets won't panic
    Two Chinese men stand near a Chinese flag as they look out towards North Korea while visiting the Broken Bridge, in the Chinese border city of Dandong, in China's northeast Liaoning province on September 5, 2017.
    Former Fed official: 'Everybody knows' China is key to solving the Korean crisis
    In this handout photo released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, South Korea's missile system firing Hyunmu-2 firing a missile into the East Sea during a drill aimed to counter North Korea's missile fires on September 15, 2017 in East Coast, South Korea.
    Korean 'arms race': Seoul's worrying response to Pyongyang missile
    People watch a television broadcast reporting the North Korean missile launch at the Seoul Railway Station on September 15, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea.
    North Korea's latest missile showcased more power than its last
    The Doha Skyline at the Sheraton Grand Hotel on November 17, 2016 in Doha, Qatar.
    Chief of largest Middle East bank: Nations behind Qatar rift have more to lose
    A woman holds a fan at the newly-opened US embassy in Cuba, prior to the flag-raising ceremony led by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, on August 14, 2015, in Havana, Cuba.
    Attacked in bed, safe a few feet away: Cuba mystery deepens
    Analysts argue about the growth outlook for emerging markets
    Twin boys Sun Qiyu and Sun Qichun hold China's national flags on the Tiananmen Gate in Beijing November 2, 2015.
    JPMorgan: China's reforms are actually kicking in
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during the long-range strategic ballistic rocket Hwasong-12 (Mars-12) test launch in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 15, 2017.
    Asia's opportunities outweigh risks from North Korea, says Japanese bank
    Missiles are driven past the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high-ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of North Korea's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang, April 15, 2017.
    A Korean military conflict could mean World War III, says Citi analyst
    People work in a field just outside Pyongyang, North Korea October 8, 2015.
    North Korea faces food shortage after intense drought and 'very bad harvest'
    Bandung, West Java, Indonesia
    This mayor has transformed his hometown into Indonesia's least bureaucratic city
    China's President Xi Jinping
    China August factory output up 6.0%, investment up 7.8%, both miss forecasts
    Bitcoin farms at the Bitmain China facility, which issues over $300,000 in digital currency a day, in Dalad Banner, Inner Mongolia, China, Aug. 12, 2017.
    In China, workers are mining Bitcoin for a digital fortune
    White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner departs following his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intelligence Committee as part of their probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S. July 24, 2017.
    Some Trump lawyers proposed removing Jared Kushner over the Russia investigation
    Pedestrians walk past a Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ branch in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2009.
    MUFG says picks Amsterdam as EU investment banking base
    Kim Jong-Un visiting the People's Theatre to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of the State Merited Chorus in Pyongyang.
    Bitcoin 'mining': A new way for North Korea to generate funds for the regime
    UK jobless rate falls to lowest since 1975 as pay growth lags
    The wind farm near Kevin, Montana, generates 189 MV, enough electricity per year for 60,000 households.
    Mike Milken: Finance is struggling, but here's a booming industry
    Workers work on an engine assembly line for a Hyundai trucks and bus at the JeonJu plant on October 17, 2007 in JeonJu, South Korea.
    Asia has long relied on manufacturing for growth — that's now under threat
    Yangon, Myanmar
    Terror groups may take advantage of Myanmar's Rohingya crisis
    Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon attends a ceremony at the White House April 10, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Bannon: China and US can avoid trade war — if Beijing stops 'appropriating' tech
    Nomura: These are the six currency trades to finish out the year
    Smog in China
    China plans nationwide use of ethanol gasoline by 2020, state media says
    An Air China Boeing 747-400 aircraft transporting China's President Xi Jinping taxis for departure from Hong Kong's international airport on July 1, 2017.
    Boeing is a prime target in the event of US-China trade war
    A security contractor frisks a detainee ahead of a deportation flight to Honduras.
    Relatives of undocumented children caught up in ICE Dragnet
    A collection of bitcoin tokens stand in this arranged photograph.
    North Korea is trying to get around sanctions by stealing bitcoin, report says
    U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping (R) pose prior to a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany, July 8, 2017.
    Here are the countries that invested the most in the US last year
    Norway's Prime Minister Erna Solberg (centre, in blue) looks at a TV screen displaying the result of the general election
    Norway's right-wing government wins re-election fought on oil, tax
    Nikki Haley, United States ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council at United Nations headquarters, July 5, 2017 in New York City. The United States requested an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council after North Korea tested an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this week.
    UN Security Council unanimously votes to step up sanctions against North Korea
    China's Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi presides over a Security Council meeting on North Korea at the UN headquarters in New York on July 5, 2017.
    China urges North Korea to 'take seriously' bid to halt nuclear program

    more from World Economy