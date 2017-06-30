Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher this morning after Thursday's broad selloff. We get personal income and spending data this morning along with consumer sentiment.

-St. Louis Fed President James Bullard says more Fed rate hikes now would be too aggressive considering the strength of the economy.

-The CBO says income tax revenues will climb by 9.5 percent next year, but even with that added revenue the debt will grow by another $1 trillion.