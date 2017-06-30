Your first trade for Friday, June 30

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of the Financial Select Sector SPDR.

David Seaburg was a buyer of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology.

Brian Kelly was a buyer of PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund.

Guy Adami was a buyer of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.

Trader disclosure: On June 28, 2017, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LOW, LQD, MAT, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VRX, VZ, XOM. Tim Seymour is short: EEM, SPY, XRT. Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen

Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore. Brian Kelly is long AMD, Bitcoin, Ethereum, IWM, KRE, TBT. Brian Kelly sold GE, HLF, TSLA, and WMT and bought TBT. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.



