First Look: Jay Leno explores the dying art of handmade automobile design

In this episode, Jay visits the retro Old Crow Speed Shop and takes a vintage belly tank racer out onto a dry lake bed. Then, he talks hand-crafted Bentleys with comedian Russell Peters and hits the road with the man who started a new era of design: the wedge car. Finally, Jay spends time with a reformed bad boy who shows troubled youth how working with their hands can keep them out of trouble. Throughout, Jay proves that each handmade vehicle is as unique as the builder's own fingerprints.

Check out the clips above for a sneak peek.

About Jay Leno's Garage

"Jay Leno's Garage" explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he's exploring the story of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there is no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car.