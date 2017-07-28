A key government perk for Tesla buyers is running out, says Edmunds   

A key government incentive benefiting Tesla buyers is dwindling, according to Edmunds.



The online automotive research site estimates Tesla has only about 79,000 federal tax credits left, and says this could be a concern for new buyers, especially those interested in the company's lower priced Model 3.

The U.S. government offers a tax credit for electric vehicle purchases amounting to $7,500. The credit begins to phase out once a manufacturer has sold 200,000 vehicles, of any model.

Edmunds estimates Tesla has sold about 121,000 cars since the rebate took effect in 2010. The credit will halve in the first two quarters of the phase-out period, and then halve again in the two quarters after that, before disappearing entirely.

Tesla's production numbers have climbed dramatically over the last few years, from just roughly 2,400 cars in 2012 to almost 80,000 in 2016. Throughout that time, Tesla buyers have been able to redeem both the federal credit and, in many cases, state incentives as well.

These credits may not make that much of a difference for buyers of Tesla's high-end cars, which run just over $140,000. But the incentive is one-fifth the price of the much cheaper Model 3, which starts at $35,000.