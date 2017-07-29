This $1.2 million dollar flying car will transition from road to air in 3 minutes

A Slovakian vehicle company wants to solve the problem of failing infrastructure by taking to the skies. AeroMobil designs flying cars that utilize existing airplane runways, thus relieving some pressure from congested roads.

The car is available for pre-order and the company claims it will be ready for delivery in 2020. It will come in at a price tag of $1.2 million to $1.6 million and will require users to have both a driver's and a pilot's license.

The vehicle transforms from car to plane in three minutes. In testing, the car has reached a driving speed of 100 mph and a flying speed of 224 mph.