Cancer treatments another possible casualty of Obamacare repeal: Expert

The National Institutes of Health will see a budget increase of $1.1 billion in 2018 but Glimcher doesn't think that's enough. "Really though, if we wanted to have kept pace with inflation over the last decade, the NIH budget would be closer to the mid-$40s [billion] then it is to [the] current at $34 to $35 billion."

Meanwhile, the prices of new cancer drugs have skyrocketed over the past few decades. A study done by the American Society of Clinical Oncologists found the monthly median cost for cancer drugs in the U.S is close to $8,700, compared to $2,600 in the U.K. and $3,200 in China.

Glimcher says it is important to remember that, while prices are high, they are very complicated drugs that are hard to produce. Dana-Farber bears the cost of treatment in part for Medicare patients and for Medicaid patients. "At Dana-Farber, our mission is to take care of every patient who comes across our door asking for help with cancer," said Glimcher.

