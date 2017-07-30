Cancer treatments another possible casualty of Obamacare repeal: Expert

With the fate of the Affordable Care Act still in limbo, so is the future of cancer patients currently receiving incredibly expensive but potentially life-saving treatments.
Dr. Laurie Glimcher, CEO of the Dana-Farber Institute in Boston, told CNBC's "On The Money" that, to successfully fight cancer, patients need chronic treatment. Changes to ACA could impact access to those treatments.
"Branding of those patients as having pre-existing conditions would be devastating in terms of their obtaining health care insurance, if the plans were to change," said Glimcher.