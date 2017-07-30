Millennial-age American are prioritizing their furry best friends over nuptials or babies when it comes to house hunting.

To that point, 33 percent of millennials between ages 18 and 36 said that they considered canine-related features, such as a large fenced yard and dog-friendly neighborhoods, as a huge factor in buying their first home, while 25 percent cited marriage and just 19 percent said the birth of a child, according to a SunTrust Mortgage survey.

A desire for more living space (66 percent) and building equity (36 percent) were the only factors higher than considering their dog's needs when buying a home, according to the survey.

The survey also found that 42 percent of millennials who had never bought a home said that their dog, or the desire to have one, would be a key factor in their decision to get on the property ladder.

Some may find the survey results surprising, but Rachel Wingard, a millennial first-time home-buyer, says the results signify that millennials are thinking practically.

"People were surprised at the dog statistic but it shows a level of responsibility that you're caring for a living thing," Wingard said. "It's hard to think about children when you don't have any, and owning a home doesn't necessarily make marriage more plausible."