After-hours buzz: P, ALSN, TXRH & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Pandora shares bounced back and forth between negative and positive territory during extended trading. The music streaming service reported better-than-expected top- and bottom-line results in the second quarter, but narrowed its revenue expectations for the year.

Shares of steakhouse chain Texas Roadhouse rose nearly 7 percent in extended trading before giving back some gains after the company posted revenue for the second quarter that topped analysts' expectations. Earnings, however, were in line with projections according to consensus estimates from Thomson Reuters.

U.S. Silica Holdings shares dropped nearly 9 percent after the industrial minerals producer reported revenue of $290.5 million, missing estimates of $315.4 million.

Cognex shares rose 9 percent after the vision systems manufacturer's second-quarter results topped earnings and revenue expectations of analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings rose around 8 percent in after-hours trading after the manufacturer of commercial duty automatic transmissions crushed analysts' second-quarter revenue estimates.