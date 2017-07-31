    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Domino's CEO explains 'fixable problems' in latest earnings report, touts domestic growth

    • "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer sat down with Domino's Pizza CEO Patrick Doyle for his take on the company's latest earnings report.
    • Domino's stock declined on its second-quarter results due to weakness in international same-store sales.
    • However, Doyle spoke confidently about the pizza giant's future, citing developments in technology and strong domestic growth.
    Domino's CEO: 'Fixable problems' in latest earnings report
    Domino's CEO: 'Fixable problems' in latest earnings report   

    While investors found the second-quarter earnings results for Domino's Pizza less than tasty, President and CEO Patrick Doyle said Wall Street had nothing serious to fear.

    "We'll work through it. We'll see just how quickly we can get it moving again," Doyle told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Monday. "You know, these are fixable problems. There is nothing going on in the economies, anything external. This is about us executing, getting this right and we know how to get this done."

    While the delivery giant's report topped analyst estimates, the Street reared up when international same-store sales, a key metric for retailers, came in lower than the company expected.

    Doyle said that while management was not happy with Domino's 2.6 percent in overseas same-store sales, which did not meet the company's expectations of 3 to 6 percent, they were equipped to tackle the issues at hand.

    "Our four international regions were all up, but there was a little bit of weakness, particularly in Europe," the CEO said. "It's still a terrific business, they're building lots of stores, but we think the value equation there wasn't quite right during the quarter and there are a few things that we're working on. ... Ultimately, we've got a lot of best practices around the world that we can share with them. Obviously, the U.S. still put up a terrific quarter and so we know what to do with the business."

    Domino's same-store sales in the United States came in at a healthy 9.5 percent. Doyle attributed the strength to customer loyalty as well as the company's standout technology that allows customers to watch as their orders are being prepared and delivered.

    "It's interesting, everybody's talking about delivery right now. We've been doing delivery for 57 years. We're really good at it," Doyle told Cramer. "And so that service, convenience, everything continued to come together very, very well for us, so [the] domestic story continues to be absolutely fantastic."

    Watch the full interview with Domino's CEO Patrick Doyle:

    Domino's CEO explains 'fixable problems' in latest earnings report, touts domestic growth
    Domino's CEO explains 'fixable problems' in latest earnings report, touts domestic growth   

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DPZ
    ---

    Cramer's New Book

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...