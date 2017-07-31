Early movers: SNI, BA, FB, LH, COH, GPRO, SNY & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Scripps Networks – The cable network operator agreed to be bought by Discovery Communications for $14.6 billion in cash and stock, or $90 per share. That compares to a Friday close for Scripps of $86.91, but it had been trading around $67 earlier in the month when word first surfaced that was considering a sale.

Boeing — The hottest stock in the Dow Jones industrial average has risen for six consecutive sessions and gained nearly 15 percent over that time and adding more than 212 points to the Dow all by itself. Boeing has more positive news this morning, issuing a record forecast of aircraft orders from India. Boeing expects airlines in that country to order up to 2,100 new aircraft worth $290 billion over the next 20 years.

Facebook – Facebook was downgraded to "sell" from "hold" at Pivotal Research, which said the social media giant has "unaccounted risks to growth."

LabCorp – The medical lab operator is buying contract research organization Chiltern for $1.2 billion in cash. LabCorp expects the deal to be accretive to earnings in the first year.

Coach – Jefferies downgraded the handbag and accessories maker to "hold" from "buy," saying the positives it detailed its prior "buy" rating are now incorporated into the stock's price. Those included the power of the brand name, the acquisition of Kate Spade, and an effectively executed turnaround.

GoPro – The high definition camera maker's stock was upgraded to "equal-weight" from "underweight" at Morgan Stanley, which said the stock now reflects current challenges. The firm points to software improvements as a key positive driver for GoPro's offerings.

Sanofi – Sanofi raised its full-year profit forecast, on strong growth in its vaccines and consumer health care businesses, among others. Profit and sales for its latest quarter for the drugmaker were in line with analysts' forecasts.

Sprint – Sprint's future ownership remains the topic of rampant speculation, with Charter Communications issuing a statement over the weekend saying it was not interested in acquiring the wireless carrier. Sprint's majority owner, Softbank, is mulling various plans for Sprint, and reports say an acquisition of Charter could be part of that strategy. Bloomberg is reporting that Softbank is planning a direct offer for Charter this week.

HSBC – HSBC reported a five percent jump in quarterly profits, and Europe's largest bank also announced its third share buyback in the past year.

Apple – Apple is removing VPN (virtual private network) services from its Chinese app store, after China passed laws that ban all VPNs that are not approved by state regulators.

Tesla – The automaker handed over the first 30 Model 3 electric cars to buyers on Friday, as the company mulls how to fill the more than half-million orders for the car.

Wells Fargo – The bank has cut 69 executive jobs at its retail unit as part of a restructuring in that division.

Ford – Ford said it would pay to repair police department versions of its Ford Explorer SUVs. Regulators are investigating possible carbon monoxide leak issues in 1.33 million Explorers.

Medtronic – The medical device maker completed the sale of part of its Patient Monitoring & Recovery division to pharmaceutical distributor Cardinal Health in a $6.1 billion cash deal. The transaction was originally announced in April.

Western Digital – The hard disk drive maker and Toshiba struck a partial settlement of its dispute over Toshiba's planned sale of its semiconductor division. Toshiba agreed to provide notice before it concludes any deal.