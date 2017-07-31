European markets closed mixed, autos slide; HSBC up almost 2%

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.13 percent lower with the auto sector the biggest faller amid an emissions cheating scandal. German lawmakers and automaker meet on Wednesday to discuss ways to improve pollution and restore the image of the sector. Volkswagen fell 1.4 percent, BMW slid 0.6 percent and Daimler dropped 1.2 percent.

Basic resources stocks - with their heavy exposure to China - were among the top performers on Monday, up by more than 0.4 percent. Chinese stocks surged on Monday after several leading companies forecast strong mid-year earnings and economic data showed growth. Mining giants BHP Billiton and Anglo American rose about 1 percent.



Europe's banking stocks also moved higher on Monday amid better-than-expected earnings. HSBC, Europe's largest bank, reported a set of financial results that beat estimates in the first half of 2017 and announced a $2 billion share buyback on the back of a growing capital base. Its shares were up almost 2 percent. Standard Chartered, with its exposure to emerging markets, was up by 2.1 percent.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high on Monday as Wall Street cheered on what's been a strong earnings season.