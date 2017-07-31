Hackers have published the alleged script of next week's "Game of Thrones" episode after breaching HBO's systems, Entertainment Weekly reports.

HBO's hugely popular "Game of Thrones" started its seventh season earlier this month. Hackers reportedly published what is supposedly the script for the season's fourth episode, which is scheduled to air Sunday, Aug. 6.

Upcoming episodes of "Ballers" and "Room 104" have also been published, with more said to be coming soon, Entertainment Weekly reports. Hackers reportedly claimed to have obtained 1.5 terabytes of HBO's data.

In a statement, HBO acknowledged it suffered a data breach, though it did not specify exactly what information was compromised.

"HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information," the company said in a statement to CNBC. "We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold."

In an email to employees, HBO CEO Richard Plepler said some of the stolen material included some of HBO's programming, though he did not identify which programming.

"Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us," he wrote.

In the email, Plepler said the company's efforts to protect its interests have been "nothing short of herculean." He wrote he has "no doubt" HBO will successfully navigate its way through the incident, which is "unfortunately all too familiar" in today's world.