    ×

    Trading Nation

    How one trader plans to triple his money in Apple

    Here's how one trader's playing Apple ahead of earnings
    Here's how one trader's playing Apple ahead of earnings   

    Apple has fallen 5 percent from its recent high, and one trader expects more volatility from the stock when it reports earnings Tuesday afternoon.

    The options market is currently implying a 3 percent move for the stock in either direction by Friday's close. But given last week's sell-off in tech and the sector's failure to regain those losses on Monday, Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com said Apple, which has recently "settled in around a $150 range," will likely stay within that consolidation even after reporting earnings.

    "I see the market, as well as Apple, falling into a little bit of a range here," said Gordon Monday on CNBC's"Trading Nation." "Technology has lost its uptrend and is falling into a sort of sideways range, and I think we can use this to our advantage heading into earnings."

    To play this range to his advantage, Gordon suggested using a put butterfly trade structure. This involves selling two option contracts at a middle strike price while buying one contract at a higher strike price, and the other at a lower strike. The goal is for the stock to hit that middle strike.

    Specifically, Gordon bought the August 4 weekly 145/150/155 put fly for $1.34. Since each option accounts for 100 shares of stock, the most Gordon can lose on this trade is that $134. If Apple closes at $150, the middle strike price, on August 4 expiration, then Gordon would make about $370 on the trade, for a return of three times his money.

    Apple is up 28 percent year to date but has failed to make meaningful gains since early May.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...