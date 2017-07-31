Qualcomm CEO: Our business model is ‘unique’ so it’s ‘easy to attack’   

Three years, near-billion dollar settlements in China and South Korea and a slew of litigation with Apple later, Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf says it's the uniqueness of his business model that has drawn such international scrutiny.

"It's unique so it's easy to attack," Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC's Squawk on the Street Monday. "It just takes a while to go legally and defend yourself. But it's worth doing. It's very valuable to our shareholders."

Qualcomm's business is divided into two main revenue streams: Chips and licensing. The two business, he says, have to stand on their own.

"The licensing business is about licensing the full portfolio of Qualcomm's patents. Some of them involve the chip. Some of them don't involve the chip. In fact the vast majority of them don't involve the chip," said Mollenkopf. "Then on the chip side, we obviously compete in a very, very competitive chip market. And I think when we look at the market — there's no way to conclude that that isn't the most competitive semiconductor industry in the world."