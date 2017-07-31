Australia's central bank keeps policy rate at record low of 1.5 percent

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept its benchmark rate unchanged on Tuesday in a widely expected move.

The country's cash rate has stayed at 1.5 percent since August 2016.

On the Australian dollar, the RBA said the recent strength "is expected to contribute to subdued price pressures in the economy."

"It is also weighing on the outlook for output and employment. An appreciating exchange rate would be expected to result in a slower pick-up in economic activity and inflation than currently forecast," RBA governor Philip Lowe said in the central bank's latest statement.

The local currency didn't move much following the release of the monetary policy statement. It had climbed from $0.76 to above $0.80 over the last month, partly due to the weakness in the greenback.

Market watchers had been eyeing comments the central bank may make about the Australian dollar.

"With mining investment still falling, the consumer under pressure and housing construction looking like it is at or close to peaking we need a contribution to growth from trade exposed sectors like tourism, higher education, manufacturing and farming but a rising Australian dollar will work against that," Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy and chief economist at AMP Capital, wrote in a note.

"What's more the strength in the Australian dollar will only put more downward pressure on inflation. All of which makes more RBA attempts to jawbone the Australian dollar back down more likely," he added.

