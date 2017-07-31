In the 1980s I was a twenty-something aide in the Reagan White House Communications Office and one of the first things I was told was that the communications department must, by its nature, maintain a "passion for anonymity." Whatever youthful egos we may have had, it was made abundantly clear that even Reagan's top aides were servants. "You want to be a rock star, start a band," one of my bosses said in a staff meeting. He made it clear that wasn't going to happen while we were working at the White House.
Anthony Scaramucci was doomed from his first blown kiss — a guy who has watched "The Godfather" films a few too many times and actually believed Mario Puzo's shtick works in this crumbling southern town. In the movie, Michael Corleone wipes out the heads of the five rival families and, amazingly, nobody shoots back. In Washington – in real life -- people strike back, but they use long knives, not guns.