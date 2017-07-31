Jurors in the Martin Shkreli fraud trial ended their first day of deliberations Monday without reaching a verdict — letting the defendant continue his comedy routine on Facebook with a jab at Anthony Scaramucci.

The seven-woman, five-man jury started discussing the case among themselves at about 9:40 a.m. Monday.

They then spent the entire day behind closed doors in Brooklyn, New York, federal court before sending out their first note, at 5:05 p.m.

That note asked how long they were expected to continue working for the day.

Judge Kiyo Matsumoto called them into her courtroom and told jurors they could go home for the evening. Matsumoto also said she hoped they could work each day until at least 5:15 p.m., with the option of staying later if they desired.

Several hours earlier, Shkreli, who is banned from Twitter because of his harassment of a female journalist, cracked a joke on his Facebook page that referenced Monday's abrupt termination of Anthony "Mooch" Scaramucci as White House communications director after just 10 days in that post.

"In for comms director," Shkreli wrote on Facebook.