The world's third-largest economy may be derailed by a rising political crisis

Since May, the Liberal Democratic Party head has been accused of helping Kake Gakuen, an educational institution headed by a longtime friend of Abe's, win approval for a veterinary school in a special economic zone. The PM has denied granting any favors but the affair — his second school scandal this year — still cost the ruling LDP a historic defeat in July's Tokyo assembly election.

Abe's popularity has also been weighed down by general disillusionment with his leadership and issues at the defense ministry: Last week, former Defense Minister Tomomi Inada resigned over concerns she helped conceal records that exposed the dangers faced by Japanese peacekeepers in South Sudan.

The PM is now due to reshuffle his cabinet in a bid to strengthen ratings but it's not yet clear whether he can remain in office until the LDP presidential election in September 2018.

"There is now a real chance that Mr. Abe will be out of office before the next legislative elections," Capital Economics said in a recent note. "Should he leave office, one of the most important questions for investors is whether his plan to revitalize Japan's economy, commonly known as Abenomics, will go down with him."