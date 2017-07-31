Dow hits record high as Wall Street cheers strong earnings season

U.S. equities rose on Monday as Wall Street cheered on what's been a strong earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average hit a record high, trading 59 points higher, with Boeing contributing the most gains. Boeing shares rose 1.3 percent after announcing it expects a record number of aircraft orders from India. The announcement came about a week after posted better-than-expected quarterly results.
The S&P 500 hovered around breakeven, with real estate and information technology leading decliners and a rise financials and energy offsetting those losses. The Nasdaq composite lagged, falling 0.15 percent as large-cap tech stocks like Facebook and Alphabet pulled back.