Wall Street on track to end July as second best month in 2017

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after a mixed week concluded with another Dow record on Friday but a straight decline for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq. On the final session of July today, Wall Street was looking at its second best monthly gain of the year. (CNBC)

Discovery (DISCA) has agreed to buy Scripps Networks (SNI) for $14.6 billion in a deal that's expected to boost the combined firm's negotiating leverage with pay TV operators at a time when more people watch video online. (Reuters)

Charter (CHTR) said it's not interested in buying Sprint (S) whose majority owner Softbank has been mulling various plans for the wireless carrier. Softbank is planning a direct offer for Charter this week, according to Bloomberg.

While another busy earnings week gets off to a slow start, Dow stock Boeing (BA) was still riding a wave of optimism from last week's better than quarterly results. The nearly 15 percent rise in Boeing shares has added more than 212 points to the Dow in the past six sessions. (CNBC)



* Boeing expects India to order up $290 billion of aircraft over 20 years (Reuters)

A flood of Snap (SNAP) shares, held back since the Snapchat owner's March IPO, could start to trade freely starting today. The lockup expiration could pressure the stock that's already plunged far below its debut price. Snap (SNAP) shares were lower in the premarket. (Reuters)

In the lead up to Friday's government employment report for July, the week begins with two economic reports with the Chicago purchasing managers index for July at 9:45 a.m. ET and June ending home sales report from the National Association of Realtors at 10 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

Oil prices were lower this morning as the U.S. considers sanctions on OPEC member Venezuela's oil sector in response to Sunday's election there to give the ruling socialist party virtually unlimited powers. (Reuters & AP)