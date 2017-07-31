    ×

    White House

    White House says Trump was probably 'joking' when he said police should be rough with suspects

    • President Donald Trump suggested on Friday that police officers should be rough with suspected gang members when arresting them.
    • White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was probably making a joke.
    • Trump's comments have been criticized by police departments around the country.
    Donald Trump
    Sarah Sanders: Not expecting any other senior personnel changes   

    White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump was probably making a joke last week when he encouraged police officers to be tougher when making arrests.

    In a Monday press briefing, Sanders said, "I believe he was making a joke at the time."

    On Friday, the president said officers shouldn't be "too nice" when apprehending suspected gang members.

    "When you see these thugs being thrown into the back of a paddy wagon — you just see them thrown in, rough," Trump said during a rally in Suffolk County. "I said, 'Please don't be too nice.'"

    "Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you're protecting their head," Trump continued. "The way you put their hand over — like, don't hit their head and they just killed somebody, don't hit their head. I said, 'You can take the hand away, OK?'"

    Trump's comments were widely criticized by law enforcement agencies across the country. The local police department in Suffolk County, where Trump made the remarks, said it does not and "will not tolerate roughing up of prisoners."

    New York Police Department Commissioner James O'Neill condemned the president's remarks as "irresponsible and "unprofessional."

    "To suggest that police officers apply any standard in the use of force other than what is reasonable and necessary is irresponsible, unprofessional and sends the wrong message to law enforcement as well as the public," O'Neill said in a statement.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...