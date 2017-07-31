Worried about Tropical Storm Emily? How to change your travel plans   

Forecasters expect the storm to weaken to a tropical depression as it moves across Florida Monday. Areas along the west coast of Central Florida can expect tropical storm wind conditions and 2 inches to 4 inches of rain, the advisory noted, "with isolated amounts up to 8 inches possible."

(Before the season began June 1, NOAA predicted an "above normal" year of storms, with a 70 percent likelihood of 11 to 17 named storms, including five-to-nine hurricanes. So far, there have been five named storms, including Tropical Storm Emily — and there are still four months to go before the season ends on Nov. 30.)

Travelers heading to, from or through an area in the path of the storm may want to assess how it could affect their plans. Shifting arrangements might be easy, and cheap. (See tips below.)