Apple sold 41 million iPhones during the quarter

Apple reported its fiscal third quarter 2017 earnings after the bell on Tuesday, noting that it sold 41 million iPhones during the quarter.

Wall Street was looking for Apple to sell 40.7 million iPhones during the quarter, according to a StreetAccount consensus estimate. Apple sold 40.4 million iPhones in the year-ago quarter.

iPhone sales always tend to be a little sluggish during this quarter as consumers begin to anticipate Apple's newest iPhones. The iPhone 8, Apple's new flagship handset, is expected this fall, possibly as early as September. Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus in September.