Here are the cities competing to take EU agencies away from London post-Brexit

Brexit is happening and with it Europe needs to decide where to relocate the two European agencies currently based in the United Kingdom.

Eight cities have applied to become the next host of the European Banking Authority (EBA) - an organization with 159 employees that assesses risks and vulnerabilities in the banking sector.

Another 19 applications were submitted to host the European Medicines Agency (EMA), which oversees medicines across the member bloc.

The remaining 27 member countries of the EU will decide on the relocations at a meeting due in November. The criteria for their decisions include:

Guarantees that the agency will be operational when the U.K. exits the Union

Schools for the children of the staff

Access to the labor market and health care for employees' families

Geographical spread

Here are the cities that have proposed hosting the EBA: