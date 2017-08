If you're looking to get your hands dirty in the world of chocolate making, there's no better place to start than with hand-rolled bon bons. This basic ganache recipe is the perfect treat to make with kids and can be jazzed up any which way you like.

Watch as Zoe's Chocolate head chocolatier and co-owner, Petros Tsoukatos, takes us through the simple steps to making these delectable bon bons.