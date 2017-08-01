Cramer's lightning round: I just can't recommend this Trump stock   

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

Snap-On Inc.: "OK, the homework that I do on Snap-On basically led me to a conference call where it was not good. It was not a good call. They talked about tepid sales. [CEO Nicholas] Pinchuk was on this morning on 'Squawk [Box].' They did not talk about that, but the sales were not what I'd like, so I can't recommend the stock."

Teekay Corporation: "You know, I just got out of the shippers. I don't want to touch any of the shippers. And I reiterate, as much as I know that it hurts people's feelings, that I dread Nordic American Tankers. Natty dread. That's a reference both to Bob Marley and also that stock."

FLIR Systems: "It's doing OK. It's marking time. Thermal imaging. Nothing to write home about. Got no particular catalyst."

GW Pharmaceuticals: "Here's the issue: the more states legalize [marijuana], the more people, I think, kind of just say, 'I don't need GW Pharma.' And that's the problem. The stock's kind of stuck."

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners: "You know, the stock has been much hotter than it should be given the fact that there's not a lot of infrastructure build for utilities, but it's good. It's a good company. Toronto-based."