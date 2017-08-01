Chinese ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing has teamed up with Uber rival Taxify to grow its network across Europe, Africa and Asia.

The transport giant will collaborate with and provide investment to help Europe's Taxify extend its reach across a range of markets from Hungary and Romania, to South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya.

"Taxify provides innovative, high-quality mobility services across many diverse markets. We share a strong commitment to harnessing the power of mobile technology to satisfying rapidly evolving consumer demands and revitalizing traditional transportation industry," Didi Chuxing's founder and Chief Executive Will Cheng Wei said in a press announcement Tuesday.

"I believe this partnership will contribute to cross-regional smart transportation linkages between Asian, European and African markets."