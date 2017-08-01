The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.7 percent with most sectors and major bourses in positive territory. Swiss stock markets were closed due to a national holiday.

Oil and gas stocks were among the top performers, up 1.3 percent, on better-than-expected earnings news. BP surpassed analyst expectations on Tuesday, despite profits more than halving from the first three months of the year after a hefty charge from an unsuccessful project in Angola. Its shares were nearly 3 percent higher.



British aircraft engine maker Rolls-Royce Holdings posted a first-half net profit on Tuesday, driven by an uptick in performance from its civil aerospace sector. Its shares surged to the top of the benchmark on the news, up over 9 percent.



Sticking with British aircraft parts makers, Meggitt reported an increase in organic revenue on Tuesday after the company was supported by currency moves and civil aerospace demand in the first half of the year. However, its underlying profit margin slipped to 18 percent amid development costs. Its shares trimmed all of its losses from early morning deals to trade just below 1 percent higher at 14:26 p.m. London time.



AA PLC fell 15 percent in afternoon trade after the company announced that Bob Mackenzie has been removed as chairman of the firm for "gross misconduct." The Automobile Association said nonetheless that it expects its full year performance broadly in line with last year's.

Meanwhile, U.S. markets opened significantly higher as the earnings momentum continues. The Dow was near the 22,000 benchmark.