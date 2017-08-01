This is probably Samsung's new Galaxy Note 8 smartphone

A blogger known for his nearly perfect track record in leaking photos of new phones, Evan Blass, has published images of what he says is Samsung's next flagship smartphone.

The device above is almost certainly the new Galaxy Note 8, according to Blass. The phone is expected to be unveiled during Samsung's New York City press event on Aug. 23.

The Galaxy Note 8 is the successor to last year's ill-fated Galaxy Note 7, which was eventually canceled after two recalls related to battery fires.

Blass doesn't say much about the device, but it's expected to offer all the latest hardware and software features. Like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, launched earlier this year, the Galaxy Note 8 should offer an edge-to-edge curved display, Qualcomm's fastest processor, face recognition and support for wireless charging.

The phone is expected to go on sale shortly after its debut.

CNBC reached out to Samsung for comment, but a spokesperson was not immediately available.