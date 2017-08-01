Gaps found in Pentagon guidance on Internet of Things devices, overall cybersecurity

A government agency has found there are gaps in the Department of Defense's policies on new Internet-capable devices such as smart TVs and also suggests cybersecurity efforts "can be strengthened."
"Unless DoD improves the monitoring of its key cyber strategies, it is unknown when DoD will achieve cybersecurity compliance," the Government Accountability Office said in a report released Tuesday.
According to the report, "DoD faces tens of millions of attempted malicious cyber intrusions per year as adversaries seek to take advantage of the department's reliance upon computer networks."
The GAO said that although "only a small fraction of these attempts are successful," any time such a breach occurs there is "the potential to provide adversaries with the ability to collect valuable intelligence about capabilities and operations, degrade networks, and manipulate information that commanders need to make timely and critical decisions."
The GAO, an independent nonpartisan agency, also issued a separate report that looked at the Pentagon's assessments of the security risks of so-called Internet of Things (or IoT) devices, from Internet-capable wearable devices and smartphones to smart TVs and machinery. The agency said while the DoD has started to look at the security risks of such electronic devices it needed to do more to close policy gaps to reduce potential security risks.