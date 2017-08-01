Vacationers may face an expensive surprise when they get home

Before you head out on vacation this month, here's another item for your to-do list: Make sure your home isn't a target for burglars.

Theft is the fourth-most-common homeowners insurance claim, affecting 1 in 235 insured homes each year, according to Insurance Information Institute calculations of data from ISO, a division of insurance risk assessment firm Verisk Analytics. The average loss is $3,990.

Claims peak during the summer months. August has 13 percent more theft-related claims compared with other months, and July has 12 percent more, according to 2016 data from Travelers.

"There's probably a correlation to the fact that people are traveling more," Scott Humphrey, second vice president of risk control for Travelers, told CNBC.

Here's how to protect yourself: